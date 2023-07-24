Tottenham are reportedly looking to sign Harry Maguire for Manchester United.

A report from Fichajes claims that Tottenham insists on the idea of signing the 30-year-old England international despite his underwhelming performances for Manchester United.

The former Leicester City defender joined Manchester United for a fee of around £80 million and his performances have been largely underwhelming so far.

It seems that the Red Devils are ready to cut their losses on him and Tottenham could look to provide him with an exit route.

Spurs need to bring defensive reinforcements this summer but the signing of Maguire could prove to be underwhelming for the fans.

Tottenham need to aim higher if they want to compete for major trophies in the coming season. While Maguire has proven himself in the Premier League in the past, he has not been at his best for a while and he is unlikely to get better at his age.

That said, the 30-year-old could still be a very useful option for Tottenham.

The north London giants conceded 63 goals in the league last season and they will have to tighten up defensively if they want to get back into the top four.

Newly appointed manager Ange Postecoglou prefers free-flowing attacking football and he will need a solid defensive setup behind his midfield in order to execute his style of play.

Maguire will be determined to get his career back on track and he will be desperate to showcase his quality in the premier league once again. His hunger to succeed could be an added bonus if Tottenham sign him.