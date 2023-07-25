Newcastle United appear to start trimming the squad for next season with Jamal Lewis edging closer to an exit.

According to the Northern Echo, Newcastle and Watford have been in talks about the Hornets signing Jamal Lewis on loan.

Lewis has been involved in Newcastle’s pre-season preparations, starting on the left flank against Gateshead and Rangers.

He is now in America with the rest of the Toon team, but was not involved in the 3-3 draw with Aston Villa.

The Northern Ireland international struggled to get playing time last season, and his preseason performance hasn’t suggested that he will get more playing time this season.