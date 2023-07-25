Forward reveals “I hope to play for Arsenal one day” after rejecting Premier League transfer

Utrecht wonderkid Adrian Blake has revealed he would love to play for Arsenal in the future after turning down approaches from Premier League this summer.

The 18-year-old forward recently left Championship club Watford for a move to Utrecht, and he’ll no doubt hope he can emulate other talented young English players such as Jadon Sancho, Jude Bellingham and Noni Madueke.

It’s not clear which Premier League clubs were keen on signing Blake this summer, but it seems Arsenal could have a chance of signing him in the future if he ever looks for a move back to English football.

“There was interest in me from the Premier League, but I would not get any opportunities in a first team there,” he told NOS, as quoted and translated by Sport Witness.

“I will get them at Utrecht. The club has mapped out a trajectory for me and I have chosen change.

“I am a winner and I want to entertain people. Many football players have made a name for themselves here, such as Noni Madueke. The choice to come to Utrecht was therefore a no-brainer for me.”

“I hope to play for Arsenal one day. I know Dennis Bergkamp, ​​of course. He was a fantastic player. Everyone remembers that goal against Newcastle United.”

Blake looks an exciting prospect, so he could be one for the Gunners to keep an eye on in the near future, while one imagines other top Premier League clubs might be keen to monitor how he develops in the Eredivisie.

Blake played one game in the Championship last season and has three caps and one goal for England Under-18s.