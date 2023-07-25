Alkmaar finally punished for night of shame against West Ham

Though it’s taken some months, AZ Alkmaar have finally been punished for the horrendous scenes at the end of the second leg of their Europa Conference League semi-final against West Ham.

The Hammers had given a backs-against-the-wall performance before Pablo Fornals raced through in the final minute to score the goal that sent his team through to the final against Fiorentina.

It was certainly a moment to savour and celebrate, but things soon turned sour after the final whistle as Alkmaar’s ultras infiltrated the area where West Ham players families and friends were.

?? A West Ham fan who goes by the name "Knollsy" stood his ground and defended the family section from AZ Alkmaar's ultras last night…#COYI | #WHUFC pic.twitter.com/BUYdRRbv53 — The Sportsman (@TheSportsman) May 19, 2023

Players were quick to jump in and try to defend their nearest and dearest in what was a shocking development and something that deserved no place at the end of a match that was keenly contested by both sides.

Clearly taking their time before dishing out their punishment, UEFA announced (h/t BBC Sport) on Tuesday that the Dutch side had been fined 80,000 euros (£68,670) for the behaviour of their fans on that May night.

More Stories / Latest News “Nightmare” – Aubameyang’s father happy now his son has left Chelsea Photo: Argentina star forced to defend Ronaldo tattoo Another Chelsea player departs the club as fire sale continues

The fine was broken down by the following amounts: £6,115 for throwing of objects, £12,870 for lighting fireworks, £6,867 for blocking public passageways and £42,918 for crowd disturbances and failure to ensure that spectators cannot move from one sector to another.

Were they to qualify for another European competition in 2023/24, one hopes that Alkmaar’s fans will have learned their lesson.