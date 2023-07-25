‘Bang average’ – Leeds insider not happy with who Daniel Farke wants to sign

Conor McGilligan has expressed his concern about a potential Leeds transfer should he sign for the club permanently ahead of the new campaign in the Championship.

After being released by Norwich City at the end of last season, defender Sam Byram is now a free agent. However, the full-back has been training with Leeds during the pre-season and even featured briefly during the Whites’ friendly with Monaco on Saturday.

Such an appearance suggests that Byram may join up with Daniel Farke’s side permanently, potentially reuniting with the coach he worked with at Norwich City for a period of time.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, McGilligan said about the potential signing of Byram: “Let’s talk about Sam Byram. So, came on yesterday [against Monaco], was okay. He’s a player who fits a certain type of profile. He’s not a full-back, for me. He’s a wing-back. He’s always been a wing-back.

“Can play left, can play right. As a rotation option, a complete rotation option by the way, someone who’s on the bench, I don’t mind it. He’s not reliable, he’s not dependable, he’s always injured and his career’s gone, in my opinion, nowhere really since he left Leeds with the hype that he had – which I think, fair play, was generated by a lot of Leeds fans.

“He’s bang average, bang, bang average, but maybe that’s where we’re at at the minute when it comes to rotation. We’re not going to be getting a player of high skill and high technical ability if we’re in the Championship.”