Barcelona star to depart without making debut for the blaugranes

Things appear to be moving along nicely for Barcelona during this pre-season apart from their late postponement of the planned friendly against Juventus.

New signings have been made with potentially more to come, and though the financial issues that the club have don’t appear to be going away, Joan Laporta and his board do seem to have them under control.

No mean feat when one considers that against that backdrop the Camp Nou is still being redeveloped.

Once the grand old stadium has been given its makeover, the club should eventually be able to get back on an even keel given that the commercial opportunities that should be available are likely to be plentiful.

There are still plenty of playing issues to be resolved before the first kick-off of the 2023/24 La Liga season, not least which players are staying at the club and which players are going.

One unlucky star hasn’t even made his debut for the club yet and he is being moved on this summer.

According to Mundo Deportivo (h/t Football Espana), Julian Araujo is going to head to Las Palmas on loan for a season before any further decision is made on his playing career from a Barcelona perspective.

There just isn’t enough room for the young defender at the club at the moment, so moving elsewhere for regular first-team football would appear to be the best solution for all at this point.