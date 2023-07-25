Club president breaks silence on Bayern Munich’s pursuit of Harry Kane

Bayern Munich president Herbert Hainer has broken his silence on suggestions the Bundesliga champions are interested in signing Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane.

Unlikely to commit to a new deal, Kane, 29, is looking increasingly likely to leave Tottenham Hotspur this window with recent reports suggesting owner Joe Lewis is demanding the England international be sold to avoid losing him for free next year (Daily Mail).

And although Manchester United continue to be linked with the prolific 29-year-old, with Erik Ten Hag focusing on signing Atalanta’s Rasmus Hojlund, as well as the club’s next owners yet to be decided, it remains unknown whether or not the 20-time league winners can pursue a deal for Spurs’ number 10.

Consequently, after seeing Robert Lewandowski leave for Barcelona last year, the door for Bayern Munich to capitalise on Kane’s precarious future has opened.

And despite already seeing two bids rejected, president Hainer has once again confirmed that Kane remains a top target for the 33-time Bundesliga champions.

“I think the Bundesliga doesn’t have that many international stars anymore,” Hainer told Georg Holzner on Tuesday.

“That contributes to how the Bundesliga is marketed internationally. FC Bayern always tries to get international stars to make us and the Bundesliga better.

“Harry Kane is definitely a highly attractive player, England national team captain, top scorer. He would be good for us and the Bundesliga.”

