Chelsea are close to agreeing terms with Ajax attacking midfielder Mohammed Kudus, who is also a target for rivals Arsenal this summer.

That’s according to Ben Jacobs in the latest edition of his exclusive CaughtOffside column on the Daily Briefing, with Kudus attracting interest as he could be on the move for around £40million this summer.

Chelsea seem to be leading the race for the Ghana international at the moment, but Jacobs says there is also genuine interest from Arsenal and Brighton as well.

Arsenal may need to sell before they can buy after a busy summer so far that has seen them invest considerable resources into bringing in Declan Rice, Jurrien Timber and Kai Havertz.

Chelsea, meanwhile, have already made plenty of sales, with the likes of Mason Mount, Mateo Kovacic and Edouard Mendy already leaving, while more could follow.

Kudus is now clearly on CFC’s agenda, along with Gabri Veiga, though these deals may hinge on Conor Gallagher leaving Stamford Bridge, according to Jacobs.

“Chelsea have registered their interest in Ajax midfielder Mohammed Kudus and are even close to agreeing personal terms. But no offer has been placed yet,” Jacobs said.

“Kudus is one of a number of attacking midfield options, including Celta Vigo’s Gabri Veiga. He is appreciated because he can play centrally or out wide and scored 18 goals and got seven assists in all competitions last season.

“Kudus is under contract at Ajax until 2025 and is keen to leave. He has already rejected a one-year extension back in April.

“The Arsenal interest is genuine as well, although they won’t move prior to outgoings. They made contact a couple of weeks ago. Brighton are also in the race. Kudus is going to cost about £40m.

“I think if Chelsea sell Conor Gallagher they will move quickly for an attack-minded midfielder. West Ham have seen a bid rejected for Gallagher for around £40m. He has got plenty of minutes in pre-season under Mauricio Pochettino, but Chelsea will sell if the price is right.”