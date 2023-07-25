Chelsea star says fans have only seen “20 per cent” of his potential ahead of new season

This season is a big one for Chelsea and many of their stars as Mauricio Pochettino tries to turn their fortunes around after a miserable campaign last time around.

One player who struggled amongst the chaos at Stamford Bridge last season was winger Mykhailo Mudryk, who joined the Blues in January after a short battle with Arsenal for the Ukrainian star.

The 22-year-old shone in the Champions League with Shakhtar Donetsk but upon moving to London, he failed to impress his new employers throughout the second half of the season.

This season is a big one for the Ukraine international and ahead of the new campaign, the winger has given fans a hint of what to expect.

Mudryk scored in Chelsea’s 4-3 pre-season friendly win against Brighton on Saturday night and the winger’s display impressed many fans.

Speaking after the game, Mudryk gave fans of the Blues a hint of what they can expect next season, stating via talkSPORT: “I feel happy for all the work I put into this goal.

“It is not all my potential. It is only 20 per cent. I feel good because playing under Pochettino, our manager, it is nice, it is enjoyable and it is a new team which is also enjoyable.”