Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano provides positive Chelsea transfer update – “they will attack the situation”

Chelsea’s transfer talks for Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo are still ongoing, according to Fabrizio Romano in his latest CaughtOffside column.

Despite some talk of this deal stalling, Romano insists it’s still on and expects Chelsea to keep trying to attack the situation in order to finally land the talented young Ecuador international.

Caicedo has shone in his time in the Premier League and seems an ideal signing for Chelsea to replace N’Golo Kante in that defensive midfield role, but Brighton are proving tough negotiators so far.

Romano says this shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise, and it doesn’t mean that talks with Chelsea have collapsed for the moment.

“Despite what’s being claimed elsewhere, I’m told negotiations are ongoing for Chelsea and Moises Caicedo – no changes,” Romano said.

“It was never easy to negotiate with Brighton and that’s still the case, it’s a very difficult deal and I think Brighton fans can be proud of their club for being strong in these negotiations, as they always are. Brighton want important money, they’re not accepting £70m plus add-ons, they want a lot more than this and I think Chelsea could go higher, they will attack the situation again and try to reach an agreement.

“Caicedo really wants the move, so let’s see how he will act in the next days; but I can guarantee the negotiations are ongoing and that it’s not over. I know Chelsea fans are getting impatient and it’s not easy, but the player wants to join Chelsea as his priority, and they are working on it.”

CFC fans will just have to hope their club can come up with something to tempt Brighton as they’ll surely want to see this elite talent moving to Stamford Bridge and giving Mauricio Pochettino a much-needed boost after inheriting this struggling squad.