Chelsea’s unbelievable £224m loss before Todd Boehly’s arrival

A lot seems to have been made of Todd Boehly’s haphazard start to life as owner of Chelsea Football Club.

It appears that ever since the American took over at Stamford Bridge, there’s been nothing but drama and upheaval at the club.

For the first couple of transfer windows the Blues were hoovering up talent almost every week, whereas in the current window they are having to sell as many stars as they can to get back on the right side of Financial Fair Play.

It’s almost as if supporters want things to go back to how they were under Roman Abramovich, but it may surprise many to know that the west Londoners were by far the worst off Premier League team in terms of Operating Profit/Loss during the recently published figures which take into account the 2021/22 season – before Todd Boehly took over.

As can be seen by the graphic below, courtesy of Swiss Ramble, only West Ham (£22m) and Brentford (£26m) were profitable during that period, whilst all the other clubs operated at a loss.

The amount includes non-cash expenses for player amortisation and depreciation, though it doesn’t include profit from player sales.

Looking at the graphic, Chelsea’s £224m loss is frankly unbelievable when you consider that Everton, the next worst of club, had a loss of only £92m.

Though it’s accepted that most clubs do lose money at an operating level, Chelsea are clearly going to have to work harder than most to get things on a more even keel.