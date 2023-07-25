Concerning claims made about Harvey Barnes by Midland sources

Harvey Barnes was confirmed as a Newcastle United player on Sunday and following his £38m move to Tyneside, there are reports from the Midlands that fans of the Magpies will not like to hear.

Within a short space of time, Barnes’ transfer from Leicester was confirmed on Sunday evening and the next day, the winger played 20 minutes in the Magpies’ 3-3 pre-season draw with Aston Villa in Philadelphia.

However, according to the Telegraph, sources in the Midlands believe that Newcastle have overspent on Barnes having paid £38m for his services. Tottenham signed James Maddison for just £2m more and the midfielder would have been considered Leicester’s best player.

Despite these reports, £38m is not a lot for the winger as he is still only 25 years old and has more development room, which Eddie Howe will certainly extract.