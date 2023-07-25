Crystal Palace powerless if Premier League giants come for £35m star

Michael Olise is a name that stood out in the Premier League last season and following his impressive campaign, two Premier League giants are considering activating his release clause. 

According to Football Insider, Chelsea have a concrete interest in bringing their former youth star back to the club but will face competition from Premier League champions Man City.

The 21-year-old has a release clause in his current contract set at £35m and if both clubs activate it, the report states that Palace would be powerless in their attempts to keep the winger.

The Eagles have already lost Wilfried Zaha at the end of last season and it would be a big blow to lose another winger this summer.

Olise is wanted by Chelsea and Man City
No bid has yet gone in for Olise but if both clubs trigger the release clause, it will come down to the player to choose where he wants to go.

Pep Guardiola sees the Palace star as a potential replacement for Riyad Mahrez, who is expected to complete a move to Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Hilal in the coming weeks. As for Chelsea, the winger will join the many stars they already have in that position but would be a great option off of the right.

