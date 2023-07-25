Erik Ten Hag provides significant injury update on Amad

Erik Ten Hag has provided a positive-sounding injury update on young attacker Amad.

The Ivorian wide-man enjoyed an impressive campaign last time out. Spending the season on loan with Sunderland, the 21-year-old attacker’s exploits in front of goal helped to secure the Black Cats’ promotion back to the Championship.

Now back with the Red Devils and expected to be part of Ten Hag’s senior first-team, Amad has already featured during his side’s pre-season tour.

Despite being introduced as a second-half substitute against Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal on Saturday, Amad was forced to withdraw less than 20 minutes later after twisting his ankle.

However, although the young African was later spotted leaving the Met Life Stadium on crutches, Ten Hag, who spoke to reporters on Tuesday, has confirmed his number 16’s injury is ‘not too bad’ and is expecting him to return to training soon.

“He’s not too bad,” the Dutchman said, as quoted by MEN.

“Today he was running again, not involved in the group but tomorrow we hope he can join in training.”

United’s next pre-season friendly is set to be against Wrexham on Wednesday. The game, which will be played at the Snapdragon Stadium in California, is scheduled to kick off at 3.30 a.m. (UK time) and will be broadcast live on MUTV.