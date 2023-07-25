(Video) Erik Ten Hag breaks silence on Jadon Sancho’s position change

Erik Ten Hag has spoken about his decision to play Jadon Sancho as a false nine during pre-season.
Manchester United, despite being without several key players for their first few pre-season fixtures, have enjoyed success, and after playing Leeds United, Lyon and a full-strength Arsenal, have secured a 100 per cent win rate.
While Marcus Rashford gets up to speed and Anthony Martial remains sidelined, Ten Hag has been forced to deploy winger Sancho in a more central position – a decision which proved to be a good one against Arsenal after the Englishman scored the Red Devils’ second.
And speaking to reporters recently about his plan to play the former Borussia Dortmund wide-man in a more centrally lone attacking role, Ten Hag said: “I think in Jadon, he is the best in central positions where he can have involvement.”
🗣 “I think Jadon is best in central positions when he is involved, but also in wide areas.”
Erik ten Hag explains why Jadon Sancho is well suited to play as a false 9 pic.twitter.com/Hh8MZ7oqsn
