(Video) Erik Ten Hag breaks silence on Jadon Sancho’s position change

Erik Ten Hag has spoken about his decision to play Jadon Sancho as a false nine during pre-season.

Manchester United, despite being without several key players for their first few pre-season fixtures, have enjoyed success, and after playing Leeds United, Lyon and a full-strength Arsenal, have secured a 100 per cent win rate.

While Marcus Rashford gets up to speed and Anthony Martial remains sidelined, Ten Hag has been forced to deploy winger Sancho in a more central position – a decision which proved to be a good one against Arsenal after the Englishman scored the Red Devils’ second.

And speaking to reporters recently about his plan to play the former Borussia Dortmund wide-man in a more centrally lone attacking role, Ten Hag said: “I think in Jadon, he is the best in central positions where he can have involvement.”

