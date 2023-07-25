Exclusive: “One to watch” – Fabrizio Romano provides update on transfer status of Arsenal duo

Fabrizio Romano has provided an exclusive update on the transfer situation regarding Arsenal duo Kieran Tierney and Charlie Patino.

The Gunners pair were linked with possible moves away earlier this summer, though Romano now admits it’s gone a little quiet on that front, even if there is still a chance they could both leave.

With Tierney, it’s not that Arsenal are actively looking to sell the Scotland international, but they could be tempted to let him go if they receive the right offer for him at some point, with Romano suggesting this might be one for later in the window.

Patino, meanwhile, is seemingly attracting loan offers, but the young midfielder’s preference would be to leave on a permanent deal, with Arsenal hoping to have a buy-back clause in any agreement to let him go.

“Kieran Tierney – This story has gone a little quiet but it remains one to watch later in the window. It’s quiet now but it could change. Arsenal are not desperate to sell Tierney, but they’d just consider that option if an important bid arrives,” Romano said.

“Charlie Patino – Another story that’s gone quiet following initial reports. My understanding is that Arsenal are receiving loan bids for Charlie Patino, but the player prefers a permanent move and it would include a buy back option clause for Arsenal, of course.

“At the moment, there’s still nothing advanced or close to being completed. I think it would be a very smart option on the market for a number of clubs, to be honest, so let’s see who ends up moving for him.”

It remains to be seen how these sagas will end up being resolved, but AFC could probably do with selling players after a busy summer of spending so far as Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber and Declan Rice have all joined.