It’s not too long until the start of the 2023/24 Premier League season, but one former Liverpool star is concerned about his old club after a recent pre-season result.

The Reds have been rocked by the departure of club captain, Jordan Henderson, and the expected move from Fabinho, both players looking to continue their careers in the Saudi Pro League.

After also seeing a number of other players depart this season, including Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita and Arthur Melo also from midfield, Liverpool are looking a bit brittle.

“With the signings they’re very promising,” Ryan Babel told the talkSPORT Breakfast Show on Tuesday.

“At the same time we know the intensity and how Jurgen Klopp overall wants to play, it’s always a question to see if the players can adapt to the playing style.

“They played a friendly [on Monday], I haven’t seen it but I got the notifications on my phone and they conceded a few goals in the last part of the game – 4-4.

“I think there’s still a lot of work to do but again, I’m a Liverpool fan, I have good hopes. I trust Jurgen Klopp. I know that he knows last season was of course not good enough, so this season they definitely have to step it up.”

It’s a fair comment given that Jurgen Klopp will want his side to hit the ground running from the very first whistle of the campaign.

After disappointingly not even making it into the Champions League positions at the end of last season, the players have got no excuse not to perform again in a season that’s under three week’s away now.

There’s still time to add one or two more new signings to the squad, however, it may take time for them to bed in.

To that end, it’s imperative that the squad are drilled so that the back four are protected at all costs. Liverpool simply can’t give away goals like they were last season.

If there’s to be a genuine crack at the title again, Klopp will need to review his squad in forensic detail and hope that he can get the balance just right.