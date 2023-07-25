Paris Saint-Germain are also showing an interest in the potential transfer of Harry Kane, though Bayern Munich remain his most likely next destination.

The England international’s future is still slightly up in the air, but could reach a crucial stage soon, according to transfer expert Ben Jacobs in his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

Kane is one of the best strikers in the world and could undoubtedly strengthen the likes of Bayern or PSG, though Jacobs has suggested he’s not particularly sold on the latter.

A third bid for Kane could come soon and at that point it’s expected that Kane will make it clear to Tottenham just how much he wants to be allowed the move.

PSG may be unlikely to land Kane at the moment, but it’s not too surprising that they’re eyeing up the 29-year-old amid the ongoing Kylian Mbappe saga, with the Spurs front-man surely an ideal replacement to lead their attack.

“Bayern are pushing (for Kane). They haven’t been given a specific price yet by Levy. However, they are preparing a third bid worth close to €100m,” Jacobs said.

“Once this lands, Kane is expected to be more clear with all parties in communicating his wishes and from there clarity should come quite fast.

“Spurs have always indicated they will reject any offers for Kane, but Bayern are prepared to test that resolve.

“PSG are also interested in Kane, and would gladly send Mbappe the other way if he doesn’t extend. However, it is not though Kane is particularly sold on PSG despite the links. Levy and Nasser Al-Khelaifi do have an excellent relationship, though.”