PSG will sell Kylian Mbappe this summer if the Frenchman fails to sign a contract extension.

Recent widespread reports have confirmed that PSG will not allow Mbappe, 24, to continue without extending his deal which is set to expire in just 12 months’ time.

However, after feeling convinced Mbappe has already agreed to join Real Madrid next summer, the Parisians now face a race against time to offload the world-class forward before the summer window closes next month.

Understandably attracting high-profile interest, Mbappe doesn’t just have admirers in Europe. Subject to a mammoth £258 million (€300 million) offer from Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal (Fabrizio Romano), the 24-year-old could become football’s most expensive-ever player; trumping teammate Neymar’s £191 million (€222 million) move from Barcelona in 2017.

Consequently, with PSG offered a record-breaking transfer fee for a player in the final year of his contract, according to Sky Sports News, the Ligue 1 giants are ‘urging’ their number seven to reconsider joining Los Blancos and are instead encouraging him to open talks with Al Hilal.

PSG representatives are urging Mbappé to sit down with Al Hilal over a proposed move to Saudi Arabia. [via @SkyKaveh] pic.twitter.com/9y3MRa3NmN — Football Daily (@footballdaily) July 25, 2023

However, with the lure of European football still unmatched, France’s Mbappe faces a tough decision.

Offered a mind-boggling £600 million per year, should Mbappe agree to join Al Hilal, according to Sky Sports News, the 2018 World Cup winner’s earnings would breakdown like this:

Month: £50 million

Week: £11.5 million

Day: £1.64 million

Hour: £68,500.00

Minute: £1,100.00

Second: £19.00

Rejecting Real Madrid is never easy though. The Frenchman must now decide whether or not to play for the sport’s most prestigious club, or to go to the Middle East and become one of, if not, the world’s wealthiest athletes.

During his five years at the Parc des Princes, Mbappe, who has represented France on 70 occasions, has scored 212 goals and provided 98 assists in 260 games in all competitions.