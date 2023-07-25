Liverpool have opening bid rejected for midfielder as club holding out for £50m

Liverpool have seen their opening bid of £37m rejected by Southampton for midfielder Romeo Lavia as the Reds set about trying to add another star to their midfield.

The Saints are holding out for £50m for the 19-year-old, following an impressive first season at St. Mary’s, having joined last summer from Man City.

According to The Athletic, Lavia’s personal terms for a proposed move to Anfield will not be an issue, leaving the transfer fee in the way of the move progressing further.

The Saints star has been a target for Liverpool throughout this summer and is on a list with several stars, which includes Crystal Palace’s Cheick Doucoure, Fiorentina’s Sofyan Amrabat, Bayern Munich’s Ryan Gravenberch and Manchester City’s Kalvin Phillips.

Lavia will be brought in as a replacement for Fabinho and Jordan Henderson who look set to move to Saudi Arabia in the coming days. Jurgen Klopp has also lost Naby Keita, James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Arthur Melo over the summer as the Reds’ midfield will look very different when the new campaign begins.

Liverpool will likely return with another bid for Lavia in the coming weeks as the £50m mark is the figure they will have to reach in order to complete a deal.