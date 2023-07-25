Liverpool linked with a move for €70 million playmaker this summer

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing the Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti.

The 30-year-old has been linked with a move away from France and he is likely to cost around €70 million.

According to a report from Marca via Paisley Gates, there are other clubs, keen on signing the 30-year-old Italian international and Paris Saint-Germain are open to letting the player leave for the right price.

Apparently, clubs from the middle east are keen on signing the midfielder as well and Spanish giants Atletico Madrid are keeping tabs on the player.

It will be interesting to see if Liverpool can fend off the competition and sign the midfielder this summer.

The Reds need to bring in midfield reinforcements, especially with players like Jordan Henderson and Fabinho expected to leave the club soon.

Someone like Verratti would be a quality acquisition. The 30-year-old is one of the best midfielders around Europe and he has proven himself for club and country. Despite his injury problems, he will add a new dimension to the Liverpool side.

The Reds need someone who can control the tempo of the game and add creativity to the side. The Italian could prove to be a quality acquisition alongside the likes of Thiago Alcântara.

The two players are exceptional when it comes to controlling the tempo of the game and breaking the lines. If Liverpool can start them alongside a quality defensive midfielder, they will have an exceptional midfield on their hands.

Verratti has already proven himself in France and the opportunity to play in the Premier League could be an exciting option for him. It will be interesting to see if Liverpool and ready to pay the asking price for the midfielder.