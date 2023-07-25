Liverpool approach club over potential £50million transfer

Liverpool have reportedly approached Southampton over the potential £50million transfer of Belgian midfield wonderkid Romeo Lavia.

The 19-year-old impressed hugely in the Premier League last season, even if his performances alone weren’t quite enough to help the Saints avoid relegation to the Championship.

It makes sense that clubs could now try to bring Lavia back to the top flight this summer, as he’s surely too good to be playing in English football’s second tier.

Liverpool have approached Southampton over Lavia, but this doesn’t necessarily look like a straightforward deal to get done due to their £50m asking price, which is clearly high for a player of relative youth and inexperience.

See below for further details from Fabrizio Romano…

Understand Liverpool have approached Southampton for Roméo Lavia — talks on player side have been ongoing for more than one month. ? Jason Wilcox is leading talks now for Southampton and insists on £50m package deal. Lavia remains one of the top candidates in #LFC list. pic.twitter.com/hvuikLz1iK — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 25, 2023

Lavia could be an ideal signing for the long term for LFC, who need to continue rebuilding their midfield after the departures of James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, while Jordan Henderson and Fabinho should soon follow.

Chelsea have also been linked with Lavia in recent times.