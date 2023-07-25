Man City star who shone last season ready to extend contract at the Etihad

Man City are set to offer defender Nathan Ake a new deal at the Etihad following his impressive campaign during their treble-winning season and the Dutch star is ready to put pen to paper.

That is according to the Dutch outlet De Telegraaf, who reports the news that Ake is ready to be rewarded for his most recent season as his new deal will contain a significant pay rise.

The Netherlands international already earns around £92,000-a-week with the Manchester club, therefore, this new pay rise will see him leap towards the top earners at Man City ahead of the new season.

? Nathan Aké will extend his contract at Manchester City and receive a significant salary increase. ???? (Source: @telegraaf) pic.twitter.com/W1a0cPiuSt — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) July 25, 2023

Ake worked his way into Pep Guardiola’s plans last season surpassing Joao Cancelo for the left-back spot.

The 28-year-old played 41 matches for City during the previous campaign and was part of the tied-best defence in the Premier League alongside Newcastle. With a current contract at the Etihad until 2025, it now looks like Ake will be there for many more years to come.