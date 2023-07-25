Man United dealt blow in the transfer market as potential signing not interested in Old Trafford switch

It takes a brave man indeed to turn down the overtures of Man United and a permanent switch to Old Trafford, particularly when such a move would make you the most expensive signing from your league.

The Red Devils continue to strengthen their first-team squad despite not knowing if or when the club will be taken over.

Erik ten Hag has gone after a handful of targets so far this summer and has been successful in acquiring Mason Mount and Andre Onana.

It’s believed that the club are in pole position to sign Rasmus Hojlund if a fee can be agreed with Atalanta, and there may even be a chance to land Sofyan Amrabat from Fiorentina.

Were the Dutchman able to sign that quartet, it’s hard to disagree that United will have had a decent, if not spectacular, transfer window.

One player that definitely won’t be arriving, however, is Zion Suzuki.

The 20-year-old Urawa Red Diamonds keeper wants to stay with his current employers in order to have more match time ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics, according to Sponichi.

A £5m offer from United was rumoured and though a measly amount by today’s standards, would still have been a record for the Japanese J-League.

As ten Hag looks to strengthen his goalkeeping options, he’ll need to work hard and fast to sure Onana has appropriate backup by the beginning of the 2023/24 campaign.