Manchester United ready to pay €50m for transfer of La Liga star

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United are reportedly interested in the potential transfer of Real Madrid defender David Alaba.

The Red Devils would supposedly be ready to pay as much as €50million for the Austria international, and his club could accept that kind of offer, though he’s seemingly not keen on the move to Old Trafford, according to Todo Fichajes.

Man Utd could do with more options in defence this summer, with Alaba capable of providing Erik ten Hag with more depth at centre-back and left-back, and possibly even defensive midfield.

United have done well to sign some big names from Madrid in recent years, bringing in Casemiro last summer and Raphael Varane the year before.

David Alaba of Real Madrid
More Stories / Latest News
Tottenham accept bid from Russian club for unwanted star
Man United legend “not sure” about Hojlund and names the “proper number nine” they should sign instead
Manchester United could still get chance to seal €100million transfer

Alaba is another key player for the Spanish giants who would represent a significant addition to the United squad, with the 31-year-old capable of bringing plenty of quality and experience if he joins.

Still, at the moment it seems this move is not one for MUFC fans to get their hopes up about as Alaba’s preference is to remain at the Bernabeu.

More Stories David Alaba

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.