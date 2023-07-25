Manchester United are reportedly interested in the potential transfer of Real Madrid defender David Alaba.

The Red Devils would supposedly be ready to pay as much as €50million for the Austria international, and his club could accept that kind of offer, though he’s seemingly not keen on the move to Old Trafford, according to Todo Fichajes.

Man Utd could do with more options in defence this summer, with Alaba capable of providing Erik ten Hag with more depth at centre-back and left-back, and possibly even defensive midfield.

United have done well to sign some big names from Madrid in recent years, bringing in Casemiro last summer and Raphael Varane the year before.

Alaba is another key player for the Spanish giants who would represent a significant addition to the United squad, with the 31-year-old capable of bringing plenty of quality and experience if he joins.

Still, at the moment it seems this move is not one for MUFC fans to get their hopes up about as Alaba’s preference is to remain at the Bernabeu.