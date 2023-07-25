Man United top the Premier League’s Match Day Revenue table in recently released figures

Though football can be consumed in many different ways these days there’s nothing like actually being there, and Man United supporters attended Old Trafford in their droves during the 2021/22 season.

Figures recently released by Swiss Ramble show that the Red Devils earned £111m from match day revenue during that campaign. Compare and contrast that with Burnley or Watford who both earned just £7m for the entire campaign.

The graphic below is a decent indicator of which clubs are well supported on match days and which could improve. United’s rivals, Man City, for example, earned less than half of their rivals; £54m.

What’s also worth pointing out is that 13 of the 20 clubs generated less that £30m, and perhaps even more pertinent is that the Big Six accrued £506m of total match day revenue whilst the other 14 clubs combined managed only £244m.

With new stadiums being built and moved into during the period of time record in the graph above, it’s clear to see where much of the income for some teams has come from.

West Ham’s move to the London Stadium saw their revenue increase from £18m to £41m, Liverpool’s main stand expansion meant a jump from £45m to £87m, whilst Tottenham’s switch to the new White Hart Lane meant their previous £40m revenue was obliterated; in 2021/22, the Lilywhites earned £106m from match day revenue, placing them second behind Man United.