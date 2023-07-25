Exclusive: Manchester United in advanced talks with two transfer targets with formal bids imminent

Manchester United are lining up formal bids for both Rasmus Hojlund and Sofyan Amrabat, sources with a close understanding of the situation have informed CaughtOffside.

The Red Devils continue to work on revamping their squad following the arrivals of Mason Mount and Andre Onana so far this summer, while Anthony Elanga is joining Nottingham Forest and other departures could soon follow.

Man Utd are keen to strengthen in defensive midfield and attack, and now look set to step up their interest in Hojlund and Amrabat as priorities in those positions.

Talks have already reached an advanced stage with Amrabat’s representatives, and there is confidence that Fiorentina will be ready to let the Morocco international leave for the right price this summer.

Although United have not yet got to that stage, CaughtOffside understands could soon make an official bid for Amrabat, though it may be that one of Fred or Scott McTominay would have to leave first.

Both players have interest in them at the moment, with Fred a top target for Fulham. Marco Silva has already spoken to the Brazilian midfielder and it’s felt that all parties would like to speed things up.

McTominay could also be one to watch, but possibly later in the window, with Roma interested in the Scotland international, but also exploring alternatives such as Paris Saint-Germain’s Renato Sanches.

With Hojlund, meanwhile, United are already in advanced talks with Atalanta over the deal and a bid of over €50m is expected to be submitted very soon.

Personal terms have already been agreed for some time, so won’t be an issue, while MUFC have also been given some encouragement from Atalanta’s end as they close in on signing El Bilal Toure as Hojlund’s replacement.

When asked on progress on signing a new striker, Erik ten Hag said: “We make progress, yeah, but you know how it works. We’ll do everything in our power to get it done. We need as soon as possible. Ideally he’d be here but it’s not always possible to make it happen.”