Manchester United could still get chance to seal €100million transfer

Manchester United could reportedly still be in with a chance of sealing the transfer of Eintracht Frankfurt striker Randal Kolo Muani this summer.

According to Bild, the Red Devils are not necessarily only focusing on signing Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund, with Kolo Muani still an option for them as his club might allow him to leave for €100million.

This could give Man Utd an opportunity to sign an arguably more proven centre-forward, whose record last season was better than Hojlund’s.

In the long run, it may well be that Hojlund has the better potential, but Kolo Muani is clearly also a top talent who could strengthen Erik ten Hag’s attack next season.

The France international scored 23 goals and registered 17 assists in 46 games last season, so could be ideal to come in and link up with the likes of Marcus Rashford, Mason Mount and Antony.

Kolo Muani has also been linked as one of the names on Bayern Munich’s list this summer in a recent claim by Fabrizio Romano.

