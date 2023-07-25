Manchester United legend Teddy Sheringham has named the striker he’d like to see his old club sign in this summer’s transfer window.

The former Red Devils forward admits he is slightly unconvinced about Atalanta youngster Rasmus Hojlund as the ideal choice to come in up front, and says he’d like to see them target Napoli front-man Victor Osimhen instead.

Both players have impressed in Serie A with Atalanta and Napoli, respectively, but it’s fair to say that Osimhen is the more proven player who could be more likely to make a big impact straight away.

However, Hojlund would probably be cheaper and could be a smart long-term addition for the future, so it remains to be seen what kind of approach United decide to go for.

Sheringham also admitted Harry Kane would be a dream signing in that position for MUFC, though he acknowledged that that would probably require waiting another year until he’s a free agent.

“Manchester United have always brought in top, top quality strikers to help them challenge for the title,” Sheringham told Lord Ping, as quoted by the Metro.

“I really think that Harry Kane would be the ideal solution for Manchester United, but they may have to wait another season to get him. If Kane is the player that United really want, then I would wait for him to become available.

“But It looks like United may have to look elsewhere for a forward this summer. I’m not sure about Hojlund at Atalanta but I do really like Osimhen at Napoli – he looks like he knows where the goal is. He is a proper number nine that leads the line.”