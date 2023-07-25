Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat remains a target for a number of Premier League clubs.

A report from Viola News claims that the likes of Manchester United, Aston Villa and Tottenham are all keen on signing the midfielder this summer, but they are yet to come forward with concrete proposals.

The midfielder is valued at €30 million and it remains to be seen whether his suitors are prepared to pay up.

Amrabat had an impressive World Cup campaign and he helped his country reach the semifinals of the tournament.

The 26-year-old impressed everyone with his explosive performances in the midfield, and he could prove to be the ideal acquisition for a club like Manchester United. The Red Devils need to bring in a combative presence in the middle of the park and he would be an upgrade on players like Scott McTominay and Fred.

Similarly, Aston Villa could use more quality and depth in the middle of the park as well.

Unai Emery will be hoping to challenge for trophies next season and Aston Villa will be competing in Europe. Amrabat will certainly transform them in the middle of the park.

Tottenham will need to replace Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg if the Denmark international is keen on leaving. He has been heavily linked with a move to Atletico Madrid in recent weeks.

Amrabat has the quality to be a key player for all three clubs and the reported asking price seems reasonable as well. The 26-year-old is at the peak of his powers and he could make an immediate impact in the Premier League.