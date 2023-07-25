Chelsea recently had contacts over the potential transfer of Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi, but nothing has advanced since then, according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

Guehi has impressed at Palace but Romano has also been keen to stress that the Eagles won’t simply let their best players go this summer, despite interest from other top sides.

Chelsea recently lost Wesley Fofana to another long-term injury so could benefit from signing someone like Guehi as cover, though he’s also surely good enough to be more of a key player at one of the Premier League’s big six clubs.

Guehi might, therefore, do well to wait to see if there’s any more interest in him rather than just jumping at the chance to join Chelsea, though of course it also remains to be seen if the Blues will definitely step up their interest in the England international.

“Marc Guehi – There’s a lot of interest in the Crystal Palace defender, but it’s still too early to say where he will go,” Romano said.

“Palace players are always linked with moves away but it’s important to underline that Palace have to be respected and they want important money or they keep their stars.

“Chelsea had some contacts on the player side 15 days ago, but again, no concrete negotiations or anything advanced.”