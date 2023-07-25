Marcus Rashford reveals which team he hates most; Liverpool or Man City

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has revealed which rival team he dislikes the most; Liverpool or Manchester City.

Rashford, 25, recently penned a new deal, keeping him at Old Trafford until 2028 as well as becoming one of the Premier League’s top earners.

And after committing his long-term future, and arguably his prime years, to the Red Devils, Rashford has admitted he shares a similar level of hatred towards one of the club’s biggest rivals.

When asked by Gary Neville on the Overlap which team he dislikes the most; Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool or Pep Guardiola’s Cityzens, United’s talented number 10 said: “Liverpool. I don’t like none of them but I dislike Liverpool more.”