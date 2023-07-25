One of the least surprising transfers of this current window was Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s switch from Chelsea to Marseille.

The Gabonese appeared desperate to leave Stamford Bridge, and arguably would’ve taken any deal offered if it meant that he could move from the Blues.

A season spent on the sidelines was clearly going to make life difficult for the player, given that his lack of minutes didn’t allow him enough opportunities to showcase his inter-play and finishing.

Fortunately, Chelsea’s need to rid themselves of a number of players in order to meet the demands of Financial Fair Play has been a blessing in disguise for Aubameyang.

His father is also delighted by his son’s move, telling L’Equipe (subscription required): “His jaw was broken by robbers at his home in Barcelona while trying to protect his wife and children. At Chelsea, he played with a mask at the start. It could only be a nightmare year.

“Now it’s over. He has a smile. He knows that I’m seeing the light again because I can walk and run since my last operation. And he’s signing for [Marseille]. It is a big relief after the nightmare year that he experienced.”

The fact that Auba Snr. notes that his son has his smile back might suggest that we could yet see the best of the player once again.

As long as he stays injury free and is given the chance to prove himself, Marseille could well find that they’ve got themselves one of the signings of the summer.

At 34 years of age, Aubameyang may not have too many more seasons left at the top level, so the chance to fire the French side up Ligue Un will surely appeal.

From Chelsea’s point of view, there’s a cost saving to be made thanks to getting the player’s wages off of their books, so they too could consider themselves winners of sorts.