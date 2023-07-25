Photo: Argentina star forced to defend Ronaldo tattoo

There can scarcely be anything more sacrilegious than an Argentinian getting a Cristiano Ronaldo tattoo or a Portuguese decorating themselves with Lionel Messi.

One brave member of La Albiceleste’s Women’s World Cup team, Yamila Rodriguez, has found herself having to defend the former because of a social media outcry.

Both of her things and shins have designs on them, and whilst one might expect to see Messi below the tribute to Diego Maradona she has inked on her left thigh, Rodriguez has given her reasons.

“Please, enough. I’m not doing well. In what moment did I say I was anti-Messi?’ she wrote on Instagram (h/t The Athletic – subscription required).

‘Stop saying things that I didn’t say, because the truth is I’m not doing well (in the middle of a World Cup where I’m representing my country.) I’m not doing poorly because of you guys, but because of the awful things you’re saying, without respect. One can’t have an idol, or a player that they like? Please.

‘I never said I’m anti-Messi and never would be. He is our captain of our national team – me saying that my inspiration and idol is CR7 (Ronaldo) doesn’t mean that I hate Messi. Just to me (we can all like different things) I like the other player better, the one that inspired me.

‘What’s the problem? We’re not all obligated to love the players from our own country. Please understand that this is football and everyone has their own preferences and that lifting one player up doesn’t mean burying the other.’