Sadio Mane set for ‘concrete negotiations’ with Al Nassr

Sadio Mane could become the next big name to move to the Saudi Pro League.

That’s according to leading transfer expert and CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano, who claims the Senegal international’s agent is due to travel to Japan later this week to intensify negotiations with representatives of Al Nassr.

Understand Sadio Mane’s agent Björn Bezemer from ROOF agency will travel to Japan this week — negotiations with Al Nassr will become more concrete ????? Mané gave initial green light to discuss last week. All parties will now start negotiating numbers of the potential deal. pic.twitter.com/3eQi4hu03b — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 25, 2023

Seemingly out-of-favour with Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel and unlikely to play a major role under the former Chelsea boss next season, this summer looks like it could be the time Mane, 31, leaves Bundesliga.

Failing to live up to expectations following his free transfer from Liverpool last summer and falling out with teammate Leroy Sane, Bayern Munich’s number 17 is once again facing an uncertain future.

And unlikely to find a pathway back to the Premier League, a lucrative move to the Middle East could very well be the 31-year-old’s preferred outcome, especially considering he is now in the twilight of his career and has very little left to prove.

During his first, and probably last season in Germany’s top flight, Mane, who has two years left on his deal, has scored 12 and provided six assists in 38 appearances in all competitions.