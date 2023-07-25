Sadio Mane set for ‘concrete negotiations’ with Al Nassr

Al Nassr
Posted by

Sadio Mane could become the next big name to move to the Saudi Pro League.

That’s according to leading transfer expert and CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano, who claims the Senegal international’s agent is due to travel to Japan later this week to intensify negotiations with representatives of Al Nassr.

Seemingly out-of-favour with Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel and unlikely to play a major role under the former Chelsea boss next season, this summer looks like it could be the time Mane, 31, leaves Bundesliga.

More Stories / Latest News
West Ham director could rule out move for 28-year-old Moyes target
Club have ‘no real hope’ of keeping 24-year-old star linked with Manchester United
Exclusive: Why Chelsea star’s Saudi transfer fell through and a possible new move explained by expert

Failing to live up to expectations following his free transfer from Liverpool last summer and falling out with teammate Leroy Sane, Bayern Munich’s number 17 is once again facing an uncertain future.

And unlikely to find a pathway back to the Premier League, a lucrative move to the Middle East could very well be the 31-year-old’s preferred outcome, especially considering he is now in the twilight of his career and has very little left to prove.

During his first, and probably last season in Germany’s top flight, Mane, who has two years left on his deal, has scored 12 and provided six assists in 38 appearances in all competitions.

More Stories Sadio Mane

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.