Leeds United might well have something to celebrate in the not too distance future after one Sky Sports reporter appeared to confirm that a Premier League player could soon have a medical with the club.

There are less than two weeks to go now until the Championship season begins, so if Daniel Farke can get in any last-minute signings of such a level, that has to be a good thing for the Yorkshire giants.

It’s imperative that the club hit the ground running, and that means decent results against the likes of Cardiff, Birmingham and West Brom.

Start off the season well and that should breed the confidence Farke’s charges will need to help them build up a head of steam.

With the future of goalkeeper, Illan Meslier, still unclear, it appears that the club aren’t taking any chances and are looking to acquire Newcastle United’s Karl Darlow.

? Karl Darlow close to agreeing a deal to join Leeds United.

?? The Newcastle ‘keeper had looked set for Bournemouth, but Leeds offering bigger fee & Cherries have signed Radu from Inter.

Darlow will travel back to UK for a medical soon — once agreement in place ? #NUFC #LUFC — Keith Downie (@SkySports_Keith) July 25, 2023

At 32 years of age, the custodian has plenty of experience and would almost certainly be a calming presence for the side.

If an agreement can be reached so that he does return from Newcastle’s pre-season tour, this could be the move that Darlow has waited some years for.

It would give him the chance to be a No.1 in his own right, and get a decent number of games under his belt. It’s a signing that could be the ace up Farke’s sleeve.