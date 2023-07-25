Man United-linked star to miss pre-season as Old Trafford move edges closer

Sofyan Amrabat has reportedly been left out of Fiorentina’s pre-season squad as a move to Manchester United edges closer.

That’s according to a recent report from La Gazzetta dello Sport (via GIFN), who claim the Moroccan midfielder will not participate in the Italian’s upcoming pre-season friendlies.

Understood to be a genuine target for Erik Ten Hag, Amrabat, 26, who enjoyed an impressive winter World Cup, looks increasingly likely to secure a big move to Old Trafford.

Although the 26-year-old proposed transfer to Manchester may not be finalised until the Red Devils confirm the signing of Atalanta striker Rasmus Hojlund, with Ten Hag recently admitting progress has been made in pursuit of the young Danish forward, it could be just a matter of time before Fiorentina’s industrious number 34 becomes the 20-time league winner’s next big signing.

Brazilian Fred, who is believed to be a target for Fulham, is one player likely to depart United in order to make room for a new midfield addition.

During his three years in Florence, Amrabat, who has just 12 months left on his deal, has scored one and assisted one in 107 games in all competitions.