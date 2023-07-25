Tottenham accept bid from Russian club for unwanted star

Tottenham have accepted a €15m bid from Spartak Moscow for defender Davinson Sanchez as the centre-back is not part of Ange Postecoglou’s plans at the North London club.

Sky Sports are reporting that the 27-year-old is currently exploring his options as the Colombia international is reluctant to leave Tottenham ahead of the new season. Sanchez only has one year left on his current deal in North London and the club want to sell him during this summer’s transfer window as they will lose him for free in a year’s time.

Sanchez does not seem to be part of Postecoglou’s plans for the new season as the former Celtic coach continues to try and bring in another centre-back before the transfer window shuts.

Two names Tottenham want for their centre-back roles are Bayer Leverkusen’s Edmond Tapsoba and Wolfsburg’s Micky van de Ven. Spurs are believed to be still interested in the pair but have yet to complete the deals with the new campaign just around the corner, reports the Evening Standard.

It remains to be seen how Tottenham’s defensive line will line up next summer as major changes are needed as Spurs’ backline was one of the worst in the Premier League last season.