Tottenham amongst only three EPL clubs to be profitable over 10 year period

Say what you want about Daniel Levy, and Tottenham fans frequently do, but the facts and figures don’t lie.

It’s perhaps not appreciated by the average fan that football is a business and, as with every company, it needs to be managed correctly in order to be successful.

In Tottenham’s case, that success can best be defined over recent years by the building of the new White Hart Lane, one of, if not the best stadium in country.

Success can also be determined by the amount of money available for infrastructure at the club though, again, from a supporter perspective, you could argue that success solely relates to the type of player that is brought in and which trophies are won as a result.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Jordan Henderson films goodbye at Anfield Alkmaar finally punished for night of shame against West Ham “Nightmare” – Aubameyang’s father happy now his son has left Chelsea

Spurs unfortunately don’t have the luxury of silverware over the 10 year period from 2012/13 to 2021/22, but what they do have, as can be seen in the below Swiss Ramble graphic, is that they’re one of only three teams to be profitable over that decade, the other two being Liverpool and Burnley.

Liverpool secured a maiden Premier League title in that period as well as another Champions League, and it’s worth looking at just how poorly off – by comparison – the likes of Man City, Arsenal and Chelsea were over the same period.

Perhaps next time supporters want to have a go at Daniel Levy or Fenway Sports Group, they might think twice.