Tottenham ready to rival Chelsea for €80m transfer if Harry Kane leaves

Tottenham are reportedly eyeing up the potential transfer of Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic if they end up needing to replace Harry Kane.

The north London giants continue to face Bayern Munich interest in Kane, and it’s clear it would require a major signing up front to fill the void if he were to move on.

According to Football Insider, Vlahovic is available this summer and Spurs could go for him to strengthen up front, though they will also surely face competition for the Serbia international’s signature.

As CaughtOffside revealed, Chelsea are also interested in Vlahovic, but are currently unwilling to pay Juventus’ €80million asking price for the 23-year-old.

If Tottenham make money from Kane’s move to Bayern, however, that could surely give them the funds to pay what’s required for Vlahovic.

Spurs fans would surely be happy with a talent like Vlahovic coming in, even if it will likely be close to impossible to replace an elite goal-scorer like Kane.

Chelsea might want to step up their pursuit of Vlahovic or they will surely miss out, and they have striker issues of their own after Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s exit and with the struggles of Romelu Lukaku.