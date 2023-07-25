Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing the Eintracht Frankfurt striker Randal Kolo Muani.

According to journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Tottenham have considerable interest in signing the striker and they have already begun talks with the player’s representatives.

Apparently, the Tottenham hierarchy are prepared to sanction the departure of Harry Kane and Tottenham want the French international as his replacement.

The striker is likely to cost around €80 million and it remains to be seen whether Tottenham are ready to present an offer for him. Apparently the French international is keen on the transfer.

Kolo Muani has been in exceptional form this past season and he scored 23 goals across all competitions. The talented young striker picked up 17 assists along the way as well.

The 24-year-old striker has shown his quality in the Bundesliga and he is certainly good enough to make his mark in the Premier League as well.

The opportunity to join Tottenham will be an exciting option for him and he will look to make an instant impact in English football.

Harry Kane has been one of the best players in the world over the last few seasons and replacing him will be a difficult task. However, Kolo Muani certainly has the potential to replicate his output in the coming seasons.

The Frenchman has all the attributes to develop into a complete forward and Ange Postecoglou could help him fulfil his tremendous potential.

Although the €80 million asking price seems quite steep, the 24-year-old could sort out the Tottenham attack for the foreseeable future and he would be a solid, long-term investment.