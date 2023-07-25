Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move for the Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo.

According to a report from Football London, Tottenham could look to submit an official bid for the 25-year-old Fulham defender in the coming weeks.

Spurs have been linked with players like Edmond Tapsoba and Micky van de Ven as well.

Adarabioyo has already proven his quality in the Premier League and he could prove to be a quality addition. He is in the final year of his contract with Fulham and the Londoners could look to sell him for a reasonable price in order to avoid losing him on a free transfer.

Tottenham need to bring in defensive reinforcements this summer after conceding 63 goals in the Premier League.

Signing a quality partner for Cristian Romero should be their top priority before the transfer window closes. They looked quite vulnerable at the back last season and they need to tighten up defensively if they want to get back into the top four and qualify for the Champions League once again.

The opportunity to play for Spurs will be an attractive option for the Fulham defender as well. It would be a step up in his career. The report from Football London claims that Adarabioyo is open to the move and he is an attractive option for Spurs as well because he is a homegrown player.

The Londoners are keeping tabs on other Premier League defenders like Marc Guehi and Joachim Andersen as well.