Transfer news: Fabrizio Romano on Kylian Mbappe, major Chelsea deal STILL ON, Harry Kane Man Utd links & more

Hello and welcome to my round-up of the latest transfer news

Crazy Kylian Mbappe bid – what next?

As exclusively reported yesterday, Saudi side Al Hilal have submitted a world-record proposal for Kylian Mbappe. If the deal happens it would be the biggest fee ever in football – €300m. This is an official bid, not just a verbal bid, and of course it’s unusual to see big offers coming in when a player has just a year left on their contract. Still, in this case it’s the biggest ever in football…

Chelsea’s Moises Caicedo talks still on

Despite what’s being claimed elsewhere, I’m told negotiations are ongoing for Chelsea and Moises Caicedo – no changes. It was never easy to negotiate with Brighton and that’s still the case, it’s a very difficult deal and I think Brighton fans can be proud of their club for being strong in these negotiations, as they always are. Brighton want important money, they’re not accepting £70m plus add-ons, they want a lot more than this and I think Chelsea could go higher, they will attack the situation again and try to reach an agreement…

Harry Kane update

Manchester United are not negotiating for Harry Kane, they still feel that Tottenham would never sell them the player to them, and the whole financial package would be too expensive.

Instead, Manchester United are still working on the Rasmus Hojlund deal. They have an agreement with the player on personal terms and they will push with an official bid to Atalanta, but they will not pay crazy money. Man United want Hojlund but at the right conditions…

