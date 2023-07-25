Video: Jordan Henderson films goodbye at Anfield

The end appears nigh for Jordan Henderson at Liverpool after a video surfaced which appeared to show him filming a goodbye at Anfield.

From high up in the new stand of the famous old ground, a figure that looks like the Liverpool captain can be soon walking towards the tunnel whilst being filmed on the pitch.

It would signal the end of a stellar Reds career for ‘Hendo,’ the player who lifted aloft Liverpool’s first-ever Premier League crown and also another Champions League.

