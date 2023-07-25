(Video) Kyle Walker left out of Man City squad to face Bayern Munich

Kyle Walker has been left out of Manchester City’s squad to face Bayern Munich in a pre-season friendly on Wednesday.

That’s according to Sky Sports News, who have recently reported that the experienced full-back will not participate in the Cityzens’ next game due to the uncertainty surrounding his future at the Etihad.

Understood to be a top summer target for Thomas Tuchel’s Bavarians, Walker, 33, is subject to ongoing transfer discussions between both clubs.

Consequently, the England international will play no part in tomorrow’s game at the Japan National Stadium.

