West Ham ace hints he is leaving the club this summer

With the summer transfer window in full swing, West Ham need to concentrate on getting some new signings in through the door without having to worry about who might want to leave the club at present.

Unless the Hammers are desperate for the money which is unlikely given they’ve just received a record sale for former captain, Declan Rice, then supervising sales isn’t really a priority for Messrs. Moyes and Sullivan at this point.

However, there is one sale that they do need to countenance unless they wish to have an unhappy player within their ranks – and that’s never good for team morale.

It seems that Gianluca Scamacca wants out of the club and in a recent interview with Cronache Di Spogliatoio, part of which is detailed on the official Instagram page, Roma has again been hinted at as a potential destination.

“For the last two years my Instagram account continues to be filled with transfer gossip posts that I am tagged in,” the player is quoted as saying.

“Many consider me to be an unexpressed talent. I know that I have quality we haven’t seen yet, but I am also 100 per cent sure that whoever signs me will be getting a bargain.

“I just think I need to be in the right place at the right time. I don’t know what that will be exactly, we can only discover that by living life…

“I am very hard on myself, I expect a great deal. That has been the case ever since I was playing in the streets in my neighbourhood of Rome. I was born and raised in those streets.”

The issue for the east Londoners is that they paid a not insignificant £35.5m for him just 12 months ago according to Sky Sports, and after an injury-hit campaign where he managed just three Premier League goals per WhoScored, there’s no realistic chance that West Ham will claw back anywhere close to that fee.

Whether the club can afford to virtually write off the entire amount to save themselves on wages is a moot point at present, but perhaps a solution can be found to suit all parties before the window closes.