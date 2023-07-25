West Ham United have been linked with a move for the Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse.

The 28-year-old is expected to leave Southampton this summer following relegation and he will look to play for a top-flight club.

West Ham could certainly use more creativity and goals in the midfield and Ward-Prowse would be a quality acquisition. The midfielder scored 11 goals across all competitions last season.

Apparently, West Ham manager David Moyes likes the midfielder and he wants to bring in a similar player this summer. However, the Hammers sporting director Tim Steidten is not keen on the Southampton midfielder and he prefers players of a different type.

Jones revealed to GMS: “The other problem they’ve got at the moment is that David Moyes has a certain type and style of player that he feels will fit with his team. “So you’re looking at players like James Ward-Prowse and Scott McTominay, in that bracket, that David Moyes is definitely holding an interest in. “You’ve also got this new guy that’s come in, Tim Steidten, who is apparently not as convinced that those are the sort of players that West Ham should be building around.”

It will be interesting to see if he decides to overrule a move for the Southampton captain in the coming weeks.

West Ham need central midfield reinforcements, especially after the departure of Declan Rice and it will be interesting to see who comes in to improve the hammers in the middle of the park.