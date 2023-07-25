Where do the Premier League’s ‘Big Six’ rank in terms of player sales profit over past 10 years?

As part of the business of football, how clubs fare when offloading players is a reasonable enough indicator of how well set they are in business terms generally, and for the the Premier League’s ‘Big Six,’ the need to bring in a decent amount of money from the sales of players is obvious.

Swiss Ramble have recently conducted analysis into various aspects of football finance involving the English top-flight’s teams, and one aspect was the profit made by clubs over the 10-year period from 2012/13 to 2021/22 relating specifically to player sales.

It’s fascinating to see – in the graphic above – the disparity from Chelsea at the very top of this particular table with £706m earned, to the likes of West Ham down near the bottom with just £123m profit.

Another of the Big Six, Liverpool, come in second behind the Blues, but are way back with a profit of £385m, followed by Tottenham Hotspur on £356m.

Man City are in fifth spot with £328m, Arsenal are in sixth with £318m whilst Everton, once considered as part of this elite group, are a healthy fourth in this list with £336m earned.

If Man United supporters didn’t have enough to moan about, when they see that the Red Devils only managed to secure £133m from player sales in that 10 years – placing them 15th out of 20 teams – it’ll give them some more ammo to throw at the Glazer family.

