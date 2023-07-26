Al Hilal delegation in Paris this week in order to complete World Record Kylian Mbappe deal

A delegation representing Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal will arrive in Paris this week as they try to complete a deal for Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappe.

The France international is out of contract in Paris at the end of the season and the 24-year-old has already informed the Ligue 1 side that he does not intend to activate his extra year. This means PSG will lose Mbappe for free next summer but they are determined to not let that happen.

It was reported this week that Al Hilal have made a world-record bid for Mbappe, which is understood to be worth €300m and are willing to pay the forward €200m for a one-season stay if that is what it takes to get the deal done.

That move came after PSG left Mbappe out of their squad for their pre-season tour as they attempt to push the forward out the door.

However, PSG still feel that the 24-year-old has already agreed a deal with Real Madrid and that he will wait to move for free next summer.

Al Hilal delegation, in Paris this week as they want to propose their plan to Kylian Mbappé ??? ? Chance to join for just one year then leave in 2024.

? €200m fixed salary plus commercial deals/image rights up to €700m. ?? PSG sources still feel he agreed with Real Madrid. pic.twitter.com/8cPBsm3Mkt — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 26, 2023

It is very hopeful of Al Hilal to think that Mbappe will move to the Saudi league despite the ridiculous money offered for just one year.

The 24-year-old is arguably the best player in the world at present and he will want to be competing for the Champions League and putting himself in the position to win a maiden Ballon d’Or.

However, AL Hilal will continue to try to agree a deal with the superstar and it would be a massive shock to the football community should the French international make the move to the Middle East.