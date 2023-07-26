Ange Postecoglou hoping 27-year-old stays with Tottenham despite offers

If there’s one thing that Tottenham Hotspur supporters have already noted about new manager, Ange Postecoglou, it will be his directness when answering questions.

The Australian doesn’t suffer fools gladly, says it as it is and with no blurred lines. There’s simply no room for misinterpretation and that’s a magnificent tool to have in your armoury when you’re trying to get your point across.

One German journalist was firmly put in his place for example, when he produced a Bayern Munich shirt with Harry Kane’s name on it at a press conference.

A German journalist by BILD went all the way to Thailand to show Tottenham coach Ange Postecoglou a Bayern Munich shirt with Harry Kane on the back. Tottenham’s coach for sure didn’t like that.pic.twitter.com/ggA62ZYAJk — Bayern & Football ? (@MunichFanpage) July 22, 2023

Everyone knows exactly where they stand with no grey areas, and so when Postecoglou tells a player he wants him to stay, you know that’s just what he means.

Gio Lo Celso has recently been linked with a move away from White Hart Lane, with Real Betis and Napoli two teams rumoured to be interested in his services.

The Spurs manager had a message for him when asked the question, however.

“You don’t have to go to Spain mate,” he was quoted as saying by the Evening Standard.

“You can just ask me. Yeah, I like Gio.

“He fits the way we play. I enjoy working with him and he seems to enjoy working with us.”

Whether that will be enough to convince the Argentinian to continue his career in north London remains to be seen, but at least he knows his manager’s position.

None of this ‘well if a good offer came in for him’ nonsense. Gio Lo Celso is a Tottenham Hotspur player if he wants to be, simple as that.